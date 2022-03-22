George R. “Turk” Burkley, 62, of Blairsville, passed away at his home on Monday, March 21, 2022.
The son of George F. and Leona (Dunmire) Burkley, he was born July 31, 1959, in Latrobe.
Turk was a member of First Christian Church, Indiana, where he was a deacon.
He graduated from Derry Area High School, Class of 1977, and worked 37 years for Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, retiring in 2015. He loved traveling with his wife, especially train rides and camping, and loved his dogs, Juneau and Tayla.
Turk dedicated his life to community service. He was a member of the Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company, joining in 1989 and was the fire chief for the last 15 years.
Surviving are his wife, T. Diane (Davis) Burkley, whom he married June 5, 1991, and a sister, Carol Bernabo (Tim), of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two aunts, Mary Burkley and Bertha Dunmire; two uncles, Marion Dunmire and Vernon Dunmire; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, T. Claude and Rowene Davis.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in First Christian Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Tom Spiker officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company or to an animal shelter of your choice in memory of George “Turk” Burkley.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.