George S. Scott, 73, of Hillsdale, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
The son of Stanley and Stella (Burba) Scott, he was born on Aug. 26, 1949, in Indiana.
George was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971 during Vietnam.
On Jan. 13, 1973, he married the former Betty “Betsy” Jean (Dumm) and they shared more than 50 years of marriage together.
George worked as a coal miner for 10 years with Greenwich Collieries and then for 23 years as a media technician with the Purchase Line School District. He was a loyal PL fan for decades and had a streak of more than 13 years without missing a PL football game.
He was a lifetime member of the Church of the Resurrection and attended at the Arcadia and Glen Campbell sites. George was also a member of the UMWA, Glen Campbell American Legion Post 435 and DAV.
An accomplished woodworker, he loved spending hours in his wood shop creating wooden train sets and various other woodworking projects. George greatly enjoyed camping and hunting.
He thoroughly loved his family and watching his grandkids participating in sporting events and activities.
George is survived by his wife, Betsy; his three children, Justin Scott and wife Joy, of Johnstown; Matthew Scott and wife Machele, of Clymer; and Stephanie Little and husband Evan, of Cherry Tree; his five grandchildren, Zack, Ethan, Tyler and Ella Scott and Logan Little; his siblings, John Scott and wife Peggy, of Eastlake, Ohio; Leona Niebauer, of Eastlake, Ohio; and Veronica Peach and husband Chuck, of Nanty Glo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother, Jerry Scott; and his brother-in-law, Robert Niebauer.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. A 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass will be held Monday at the Church of The Resurrection in Glen Campbell, officiated by Fr. Jim Morley. Interment will take place at the Church of The Resurrection Cemetery (St. Michael’s) in Glen Campbell. Military honors will be conducted by the Glen Campbell American Legion Post 435.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of The Resurrection at 349 Morris St., Clymer, or the Glen Campbell American Legion Post 435 at 83 Glenwood Ave., P.O. Box 97, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.
Please visit rairighfh.com to share a condolence message and to sign George’s guestbook.