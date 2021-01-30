George Thomas Edwards, 49, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, while at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
The son of George and Emma (Crawford) Edwards, he was born Oct. 23, 1971, in New Kensington.
George enjoyed watching football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
George will be remembered as a loving father.
Surviving are his children, Sylvia, CourtneyJo, Austin and Kayden Edwards; significant other Heather Critchley; brother, Joe Edwards; sister, Dawn (Audley) Shearer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 North, Indiana, PA 15701 to assist with funeral expenses.