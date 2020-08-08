George W. Beil Jr., 67, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born in 1952 in Greenville to George W. Beil Sr. and Martha Y. Callahan Beil.
George was self-employed as owner and operator of the Indiana Skating Center for over 30 years. He then enjoyed working at Treasure Hunt for several years until he retired. In his free time he could be found boating, golfing and spending time with his many friends.
Surviving is his wife of 21 years, Nancy Solinger Beil, Indiana; his father, of Greenville; one sister, Deborah Haines and husband Raymond, Warren; one brother, Clifford Beil and wife Debbie, Helena, Mont.; two nephews, Gregory Haines and wife Melanie and son Arthur, Lincoln, Mass.; and Erik Beil and wife Elizabeth, Missoula, Mont.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Due to the coronavirus all services will be private and under the direction of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Interment will be made in the South Bend Cemetery.