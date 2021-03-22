George W. Jones, 89, of Spring Church, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Moorehead Place, Indiana.
Born Aug. 15, 1931, in Hyde Park, he was a son of John Jones and Catherine (Shaffer) Jones.
George was a graduate of Leechburg High School and proudly served our country with the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He worked as a supervisor in MIS and in accounting for the Allegheny Ludlum locations in Brackenridge and West Leechburg for 41 years, retiring in 1991.
George was a member of the former VFW post #863 in Kittanning, a life member of the Leechburg Elks, a member of the Board of Directors for the Hyde Park Museum, and was the beloved Ambassador for Moorehead Place, where he resided.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh sports teams. George liked college sports as well, especially supporting his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine G. (Hallman) Jones, who passed away on Oct. 19, 2006; and his brother, Robert J. Jones.
George is survived by his son, John (Terry) Jones, of Spring Church; brothers, Kevin (Lillian) Jones, of Hyde Park, and Edward Jones, of Austin, Texas; sister, MaryAnne Kunselman, of Florida; sister-in-law, Betty Jones, of Cabot; several nieces and nephews; and his extended family at Moorehead Place.
At the request of the family, all services are private and have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Apollo.
A private service with interment in Sagamore Cemetery, Sagamore, will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to a charity of one’s choice in George’s memory.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneral home.com.