George W. Karlovich

George William Karlovich, 86, of Clymer, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The son of Nicholas “Nick” and Mary (Fayak) Karlovich, he was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Green Township, Indiana County.
George attended the Commodore and Green Township schools.
He was a member of the Purchase Line Church of the Brethren for many years.
George married his wife, Kay Lon (Buterbaugh) Karlovich, on June 21, 1969, and they shared over 52 years of marriage together.
After being employed at Star Manufacturing in Homer City for 18 years, he retired when the business closed.
George was fond of many sports. He loved any sport or team if it involved a ball, but he especially enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. More locally, he liked attending the Marion Center Area High School football games.
Although it must be shared that his favorite hobby was his love of eating. George was a man who was accomplished at creating and enjoying a sandwich. One of his favorite local restaurants to visit was Hoss’s.
George is survived by his loving family, wife Kay Lon Karlovich, of Clymer; his three sons, Gregory Karlovich Sr. (Becky), of Ernest; Ken Karlovich (Alexsandra), of St. Pete Beach, Fla.; and Doug Karlovich, of Indiana; his two grandchildren, Gregory Karlovich Jr. and Ashley Nagy (Ty); his three step-grandchildren, Josh, Michael and Kathryn West; and his brother, Ed Karlovich (Marcia), of Grand Rapids, Mich.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ann; and his favorite cat, Fluffy.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. There will also be visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, prior to the noon funeral service to be held at the funeral home with Pastor Dale Leverknight as the officiant.
Interment will follow at the East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign George’s guestbook and share condolences.