George J. Wanchisn, 83, of Homer City, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was the son of John and Anna (Guba) Wanchisn and was born May 18, 1937, in Green Township.
George was a member of Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City. He retired from Robertshaw Controls Company. George was a loving father and grandfather. He loved his grandchildren with all of his heart. George enjoyed taking his wife shopping, washing his car, mowing the grass and working in the yard.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou (Rado) Wanchisn, Homer City; his daughters, Debbie and husband James MacBlane, McKinney, Texas; and Carol and husband Mark Mlakar, Lucernemines; his grandchildren: Mike MacBlane and Ashley MacBlane, both of McKinney, and Matthew Mlakar, Lucernemines; his brother, Paul and wife Judy Wanchisn, Marion Center; his sister, Mary Durnwald, St. Petersburg, Fla.; sisters-in-law Barb Rado, Homer City, and Pauline Yerecic, Cranberry Township; brother-in-law Charles Fenton, Greer, S.C.; his very special nephew, Jim Rado; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John and Anna Wanchisn, he was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Mike and Mary Rado; his sister, Anna Smith; his brothers and their wives: John and Vern Wanchisn, Charles and Dorothy Wanchisn, and Dan and Sally Wanchisn; and his brothers-in-law Dick Durnwald, Michael Rado and James Rado.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, where a Parastas will be recited at 4:30 p.m. A Panachida will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial at Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.