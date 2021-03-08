George William McAuley Jr., 58, of Adrian, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Orlando Health-Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in Orlando, Fla.
George was born Dec. 19, 1962, to George Sr. and Lulu (Hartman) McAuley. He was a 1980 graduate of Kittanning High School and Lenape Vo-Tech, and a 1984 graduate from Penn State University with a degree in civil engineering. George was executive deputy secretary for PennDOT where he had a distinguished career as a professional engineer for over 33 years. He was a member of AASHTO and chairman of AASHTO Innovation Initiative, as well as chairman of the National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP). In addition, George was very proud of his accomplishments relating to Pennsylvania’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Public Private Partnership (P3 contract).
There will never be enough words, or time, to describe what a remarkable man George was. He took care of so many people and touched so many lives. He listened more than he talked, he always looked for, and found, the best in people and he never had a bad word to say about anyone. It didn’t matter whether you were family, friend or stranger, he treated all with patience, respect and immeasurable kindness.
George loved hunting, fishing and golfing, but, undoubtedly, his favorite passions were cooking and karaoke. For the last 20 years, George has been preparing Thanksgiving dinner for the combined Willyard and McAuley families. Organizing a feast for 30 people, with traditional fare and detailed precision, would most certainly be considered his “magnum opus.”
For those of you who have had the pleasure of hearing him sing, a special gift has been bestowed upon you.
George was all about family, and he was lucky to have had many different kinds of “families” in his life. He had his PennDOT family, his karaoke family, his Elks family. He had his church and his community, as well as his huge family of friends. Anyone who was fortunate enough to have known George was better for it.
George was preceded in death by his father, George Sr.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 35 years, Stephanie (Willyard) McAuley; his daughter, Megan McAuley; mother, Lulu McAuley; brother, Jim (Jennifer) McAuley; mother-in-law, Pauline Willyard; sister-in-law, Kathy Arndt; sister-in-law, Patti (Keith) Schumacher; sister-in-law, Cindy (Brian) McKenzie; brother-in-law, Tim (Paula) Willyard; along with several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, today from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 12 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 280 St. Mark’s Road, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. led by Pastor Matthew Vatalare. Burial will follow in St. Mark’s Lutheran Cemetery. There will be a meal following the services.
We have several family members from out of state, and we have elderly parents. We do not want to experience any additional loss. For this reason, masks will be mandatory for all services and all CDC/PA Health Department health/safety protocols must be followed.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville. For more information or to express condolences to the family, visit www.snydercrissman.com.