George William Stambaugh, 72, of Commodore, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 21, 1949, in Arcadia, the son of George and Mary Jane (Bartlebaugh) Stambaugh, who preceded him in death.
He married Kathleen (Long) Luzier on Aug. 10, 2000, in Blairsville.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen; a brother, Raymond “Sie” Stambaugh; two sisters: Anna Goss and Isabella Gearhart; five children: Johnny, Christine, Bonnie, Ruby and Jimmy; two stepchildren, Shannon Hill and Joe Luzier Jr.; two grandchildren, Noah and Payton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Smith.
George was a truck driver for more than 20 years. He previously was a coal miner at Barnes and Tucker Company. He was a graduate of Purchase Line High School.
George was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during Vietnam. He was a member of the Clymer American Legion Post 222 and the Northern Cambria Slovak Club. George loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, friends and animals.
Friends will be received Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will take place at noon with Joe Luzier officiating. Interment will be made at East Ridge Cemetery.