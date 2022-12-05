Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana.
Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as at a hospital in Columbia, S.C., before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. Georgeann enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
Georgeann is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Russell M. Long; three children: Russell Scott Long and wife Susan, of Murrysville; Kelly Ann Redding and husband Jonathan, of State College; and David James Long and wife Holly Feeney, of Reading; six grandchildren: Kathleen, Michael, Jennifer, McKinley, Emma and Quinn; and two siblings: Betty Meinstereifel and Bernard Burkett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Frances St. Onge.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Curtis Lane Paul officiating.
Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations be made to St. Bernard Parish, 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701, or the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.
