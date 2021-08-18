Georgia C. Zack passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
She was the daughter of George and Betty (Aukerman) Burkley. She was born on Aug. 12, 1946, in the village of Waterman. Her family eventually moved to Lucernemines.
She recently celebrated her 75th birthday with her daughter. She met her future husband, Thomas F. Zack, at a church service. She loved him dearly. They married on Aug. 17, 1963, and lived for a short time in Indiana. They later moved to Lucernemines, where together they had one child, a daughter named Tina Zack, who currently resides there.
Georgia was a homemaker, a wonderful wife and a loving mother.
She became a Christian when she was 35 years old. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ most of all. She would always say serving God and making it to heaven was always her goal. Her favorite pastimes and hobbies were reading her Bible, and praying in the morning was her favorite time of the day.
She volunteered at IRMC for 26 years. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading devotional books and Christian fiction and spending time with Mackenzie, her beloved canine companion whom she only had for a short time but dearly loved. She was always a friend to somebody who needed one.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, who passed in the year 2017; and a brother, Thomas Burkley.
Along with her daughter, she is survived by her brothers, Gary Burkley and wife Marge, of Indiana, and their children, and Richard Burkley and wife Sandy, of Penn Run, and their children, as well as her late brother’s wife and children. She is also survived by her special church family friends, Beverly Johnston and Barb Marsh, with whom she worshiped at Indiana Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Indiana.
Per Georgia’s request, there will not be any public funeral services. All arrangements are being made by the the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., in Homer City.
She is resting in God’s Hands alongside her husband in the Garden of Prayers in Greenwood Cemetery.
Any memorial donations in her name can be sent to IAWMC Church, corner of Church and 12th streets, Indiana, PA 15701.
Please designate any donations for the building fund for the new church they are building for the future.