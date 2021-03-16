Georgia Lou (Hazlett) Graham, 92, of Homer City, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Leroy E. and Margaret (White) Hazlett, Georgia was born March 23, 1928, in Punxsutawney.
She was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School, and worked as a bookkeeper for Penelec. Georgia was a member of Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, baking, crocheting and gardening.
Georgia is survived by four children, Janice Stivison and husband Glen, of Blairsville; Dory Decker and husband Tim, of Penn Run; Dennis Graham and wife Vicki, of Vandergrift; and David Graham and fiancé Barb, of Homer City; seven grandchildren, Carey Harper, William Stivison, Benjamin Stivison, Michael Decker, Eric Decker, Nicholas Graham and Tyler Graham; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. “Bill” Graham; a sister, Sara Margaret “Peggy” Hartzfeld; and a grandson, Staff Sgt. Glen Stivison Jr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, and on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m., by the Rev. Richard Cassel. Interment will take place in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 70, Kent, PA 15752.
Due to health concerns all CDC guidelines will be followed at the funeral home.
