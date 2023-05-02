Gerald Clair Shankle Sr., 86, of Indiana, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home.
A son of Thomas R. and Celia Grace (Rodkey) Shankle, he was born May 15, 1936, in Iselin.
Gerald was a graduate of Marion Center High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from R&P Coal Company. Gerald was an active member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the UMWA and the American Legion 493 in Homer City.
Gerald enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing. He loved his family and friends. Gerald was a really great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Elizabeth P. (Ondo) Shankle, of Indiana; three children, Patricia Cumberledge and husband Joseph, of Indiana; Gerald Shankle Jr. and wife Pat, of Camp Hill; and Julia Shankle, of Indiana; four grandchildren, Jordan, Ryan, Vicki and Amanda; four great-grandchildren, Lilly, Brayden, Aubree and Olivia; special friends, Al and Bernadette Harvey; and his loving extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Margaret Sexton, Lester Shankle, Ord Shankle, Kenneth Shankle and Athelda Fitzgerald.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon Wednesday at Bethel Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Terry Semsick officiating. Interment will be in the Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of VNA/Concordia Hospice for their care and compassion.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.