Gerald E. “Jerry” Page, 89, of New Florence, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born Sept. 20, 1932, in Windber, he was the son of Elmer C. and Catherine E. (Ricci) Page, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Larry Page; and sister, Joan Page.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Yvonne “Bonnie” (Gentile) Page; children, Scott Page, Frederick, Md.; Jeffrey Page and wife Mary Lee, Ligonier; Todd Page, Pittsburgh; Gregory Page and wife Tracey, Homer City; and Elaine Page, New Florence; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Josh) Richey, Anne, Ava, Dante, Kennidy and Gabi Page; great-grandchildren, Hazel, McCoy, Willow and Stetson; brother, Donald (Sandy) Page, Philadelphia; and sisters, Jacqueline McKeown, Philadelphia, and Catherine (George) Fetsko, Portage.
Jerry was a retired math teacher from Laurel Valley High School where he coached football for 46 years, having served as head coach from 1979 to 2008.
He was head baseball coach at Laurel Valley for 35 years and scorekeeper for the Laurel Valley boys’ basketball team. Jerry has been inducted to both the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Hall of Fame and the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.
Jerry was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward, where he previously was a Eucharistic minister, and a member of Knights of Columbus. He was also an Army veteran of the Korean War and a life member and past commander of New Florence VFW Post 7622, member of Bolivar American Legion Post 128, and New Florence Lions Club.
He spent his career molding thousands of students and athletes.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Masks will be required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward. Interment will take place in Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Jerry’s name.
