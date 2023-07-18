Gerald E. “Jerry” Ramer, 73, of Gastown, Plumcreek Township, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 24, 1950, in Kittanning, the son of Orville Ralph and Isabel Gertrude (Wright) Ramer.
Jerry was a 1969 graduate of Elderton High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years. He retired as a maintenance mechanic for Homer City Generating Station after 14 years of service and was previously employed with Slate Construction, Bracken Construction and R&P Coal Company for 18 years and Penelec Mobile Maintenance for six years. Jerry enjoyed fixing things, gardening and feeding the birds and the fish in his pond. He loved hunting and fishing, spending time with his family, making them laugh and supporting their hobbies.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Sara Roberta “Bobbie” (Cravenor) Ramer, whom he married on June 27, 1969; his mother, Isabel G. Ramer, of Gastown; sons Lloyd R. Ramer, of New Kensington; Jason P. Ramer and wife Sarah, of Indiana; and Roger G. Ramer and wife Nicole, of Ford City; grandchildren Brittany Henry, Andrew Henry and wife Hannah, Brandon Ramer and Laren Williamson, Tyler Ramer and Lydia Mcilwain, Olivia Ramer and Nathan Ramer; great-grandchild Everitt Henry; his brother, Wesley Ramer and wife Martha, of Gastown; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Gary Ramer.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Funeral services will be private.
Interment will be in Harkleroad Cemetery, Rural Valley, where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To leave an online condolence for Jerry’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
