Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward, passed away Jan. 20, 2023.
Born May 23, 1938, in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Everett and Ruth (Ling) McGeary.
He was preceded in death by sister Lois Wagner.
He’s survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marylou (Poraczky) McGeary; and sons Michael and wife Judith McGeary, of Cameron, Texas, Matthew and wife Sue McGeary, of Armagh, and Mark and wife Crystal McGeary, of Scottdale; grandchildren Richard, Chauncey, Weylon and wife Hannah, Logan and Sarah McGeary, Andrew and Austin; great-grandchildren Conner and Caedon; and one more great-grandchild on the way.
Jerry was an Army veteran and retired employee of Conemaugh Generating Station. He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge 175 and of the Seward Fire Department. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Family and friends will be received at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral services will be held on 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Ruth Moore officiating. Elks Service will be on held on Wednesday between 6-8 p.m. Entombment will be at Grandview Cemetery.
Online condolences maybe made at www.stuart funeralhomes.com.