Gerald E. Miller, 85, of Arcadia, died on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The son of Frank B. and Eva E. (Adams) Miller, he was born on Nov. 27, 1935, in Clymer.
Gerald was a graduate of Montgomery Township High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1960 earning the rank of SP4 (T) and was based overseas in Germany for a period of time.
On June 5, 1965, he married Patricia “Pat” R. Smail and they shared over 55 years of marriage together.
He looked forward to visits from CLP Sandy Atherton and the Rev. Marty Cartmell, who have been affiliated with the Arcadia Presbyterian Church.
Gerald worked as a carpenter in the construction industry and was a 50-year member of the Carpenters Union Local #1058.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, having been a member of the former Cherry Tree Legion Post #521 and a current member of the Glen Campbell American Legion Post #435.
Gerald loved hunting and earned the nickname “Killer Miller” from his ability to faithfully harvest a deer every year during hunting season.
He loved to work in his garden. Gerald was a masterful craftsman who could create beautiful woodworking projects. He greatly loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gerald will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Pat Miller, of Arcadia; his son, Gerald L. Miller and wife Tracy, of Arcadia; his two grandchildren, Laura Miller, of Arcadia, and Jerad Miller and wife Lexie, of Punxsutawney; his three great-grandchildren, Drake, Adalynn and Noah Miller; and the soon to arrive great-grandbaby Miller due in June.
Also surviving are his five brothers-in-law, John Skillman, Richard Smail, William Smail, Clifford Douglas and Robert Scott; his sister-in-law, Shirley Douglas; and several nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Lucille Scott and Lulu Mae Gardner; a stillborn baby sibling; and his sister-in-law, Wanda Scott.
Due to current state mandates, attendance at funeral homes is limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity, so you may experience a brief wait to enter the funeral home. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon today at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. At noon, military honors will be observed by the Glen Campbell American Legion at the funeral home, where immediately following the military honors a funeral service will be officiated by CLP Sandy Atherton and the Rev. Marty Cartmell.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Gerald’s guestbook and share a condolence message.