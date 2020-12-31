Gerald “Gerry” E. Ready, 90, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Thomas and Nellie Eckenroth Ready, he was born May 18, 1930, in Reading.
Mr. Ready received an undergraduate degree from Albright College in Reading and a master’s degree from Millersville University in Millersville. Gerry was a veteran of the United States Army. During that time, he studied Polish for one year at the Army Language School in California so he could work in military intelligence in Germany. Following his discharge from the Army, he worked for the unemployment office in Reading and for Aetna Insurance in the casualty department. He then started teaching German through FLES (Foreign Language Elementary School) in Reading, later moving to Indiana and teaching German at the Indiana Junior High, Indiana Senior High and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Gerry had a great love for learning, having participated in 301 Road Scholar events in his lifetime. He enjoyed singing, often performing as a soloist at various Road Scholar events, hiking, woodcarving, travel and foreign languages. Gerry was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen E. Kunkel Ready, of Indiana; a cousin, Dorothy Lux, of Concord, Mass.; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Kunkel, of Ballwin, Mo.; a brother-in-law, Jeffrey Kunkel, of Frederick, Md.; and their respective families.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, services will be private. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701 or American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.