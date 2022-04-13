Gerald “Jed” A. Alexander, 75, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven Nursing Home, Indiana.
Jed was born in Black Lick on Oct. 4, 1946, to LeRoy and Ann (Wyno) Alexander, who preceded him in death.
Residing in the Indiana area most of his life, he loved watching NASCAR, wrenching, hunting, fishing and especially his dogs.
Surviving Jed are his children, Gerald (Jaime) Alexander Jr., Andrew (Melissa) Alexander, Franklinn (Karina) Alexander and Shannon (Timothy) Brewer; siblings, Bob, Debbie, Francie, Greg and Bonnie; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jed was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Ron, as well as his former wife, Connie (Weiss) Alexander.
At the request of Jed’s family, all services are private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser Minich Funeral Home.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.