Gerald “Jerry” E. Carretti Sr., 83, of Indiana, formerly of Cherry Tree, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
The son of Ernest and Stella Carretti, he was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Patton.
He had been an active member of Purchase Line United Methodist Church and then Trinity United Methodist Church in more recent years.
Jerry wed Byrl Ida Mae (Gromley) Carretti on May 21, 1959. They shared 56 years of marriage until her death on July 18, 2015.
A Vietnam War-era veteran, Jerry retired from the military as an SS1 in 1979 after serving more than 20 years in the United States Coast Guard. He then was employed in numerous jobs, such as a deep coal miner and truck driver in the later part of his career.
An avid bowler, he had played in local bowling leagues. He enjoyed watching football and thoroughly loved spending time with his grandkids.
Surviving are his four children: Jim Carretti and wife Kim, of Indiana; Debbie Davis, of New Bern, N.C.; Jerry Carretti Jr. and wife Shannon, of Georgetown, Ky.; and Denise Midkiff and partner Chuck Kass, of Indiana; seven grandchildren: Curtis Davis, Austin Davis, Bryson Carretti, Jacob Carretti, Carson Midkiff, Nicholas Carretti and Emma Kass; and three great-grandchildren: Kylie and Addie Davis and Grayson Carretti.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Teddy Davis.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale. Pastor Ray Hill will officiate. Military honors will be observed. Interment will be at Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.
