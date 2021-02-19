Gerald “Jerry” L. Levesque, 62, of Whitney, Texas, formerly of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital, Dallas, Texas, of pulmonary arterial disease.
The son of Roland and Evelyn (Steffy) Levesque, he was born Oct. 2, 1958, in Indiana.
Jerry graduated from Blairsville High School in 1976. He worked as a miner at Luzerne 9 for 20 years and worked for Kase Conveyors, Whitney, Texas, for seven years installing horticulture conveyors.
He was a member of UMWA, a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys, loved the outdoors, gardening, canning, cooking and repairing small engines for friends and neighbors.
Surviving are his mother, Evelyn Levesque, of Blairsville; two sisters, Valerie DeMarines (Dan), of Greensburg, and Lori Joseph (Tim), of LaPlata, Md.; a brother, Jack Levesque (Dawn), of Blairsville; two daughters, Casandra Crusan (Sam), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Meagan Levesque (Brian Hansen), of Blairsville; three grandchildren, Marissa Hansen, Makayla Hansen and Cayden Hansen, all of Blairsville; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dan and Michele Leech, of Whitney, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Levesque.
If you would like to honor Jerry, say a kind word to a stranger, lend a hand to a neighbor or send a home-cooked meal to someone.