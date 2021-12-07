Gerald 'Jerry' L. Rupert

Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Rupert, 60, of Apollo, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Quality Life Services.
Born March 22, 1961, Jerry was the son of Lisle and Dorothy (Nagg) Rupert.
After growing up in Coal Run, Mr. Rupert was a 1979 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School. He was a well-known drummer for several local bands and also played drums for his church.
Jerry was the husband of Florine Rupert, whom he married July 10, 1999. He loved to hunt and fish with his children, family and friends.
Jerry was a member of Cornerstone Worship Center in Indiana and also a member of the Teamsters Union. Mr. Rupert enjoyed cooking for others and used his cherished family recipe to make pierogies for all to enjoy. He will be remembered as a great father, husband and grandfather. His last wishes were for his family and friends to, “Remember the good times, the fun times.”
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Florine (Kania) Rupert; two sons, Eli (Nicole) Rupert and Evan Rupert (Kaitlyn Fuller); stepdaughter, Cindy Campbell (Rocky Luciani); grandchildren, Levi Rupert, Savannah Hoover, Landynn Rupert, Isaac Rupert, Donald James (Gina) Campbell, Joshua Jones, Jessica Jones and Isabella Luciani; two great-grandchildren, Maria Campbell and Walker Dawson Jones; brother, Bob Rupert; aunt, Irene Midock (Nagg); and uncle, Steve (Barb) Nagg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous uncles and aunts.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday with the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.