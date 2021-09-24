Gerald L. “Jerry” Kunkle, 82, of Kiski Township, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born Jan. 10, 1939, in Girty, he was a son of Philip J. and Esther L. (Rupert) Kunkle.
Jerry was a graduate of Elderton High School and proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He worked as a z-mill operator for Allegheny Ludlum for more than 40 years, retiring in 2004. Jerry was a member of the Greater Vandergrift and Washington Township Jaycees.
He coached and managed the Apollo Lion’s Club Little Leagues and was part of the “Creekside Originals” and the Yakkity Yak Diner morning coffee group. Jerry loved hunting, fishing, target shooting, NASCAR and was a huge sports fan, especially following the Steelers and Pirates.
Anyone who knew him well could recognize his “Make America Great” hat, and knew of his devoted support for keeping America great.
In addition to his parents and his in-laws, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Robert Allen and Joseph Hankey; his nephew, Barry Hankey; and his beloved dogs, Buck, Wolf, Tara and Honey.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra (Allen) Kunkle; son, Richard (Amy) Kunkle; daughter, Debbie Bisaha; grandson, Cameron Kunkle; siblings, Donald (Marion) Kunkle, Donna Hankey and Phyllis (Thomas) Popp; brother-in-law, Thomas Allen; nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
At Jerry’s request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to your local animal shelter or Little League. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.