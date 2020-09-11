Gerald R. “Jerry” Fleming, 75, of Commodore, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Born July 6, 1945, in Indiana, he was the son of Clair and Bernice (Conner) Fleming.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Lissa Farmery; sister, Marge Lauer; and brothers, Robert, Art and Fred Fleming.
Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley (Shaffer) Fleming; daughter, Diana (Gary) Farmery, Cherry Tree; sons, Dan (Tabbitha) Fleming, Marion Center, and Don (Tammy) Fleming, Commodore; grandchildren, Brant Farmery, Adam Farmery, Jenica Fleming, Mitchell Fleming and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Madelynn Farmery, Marshall Farmery, “on-the-way” Farmery and Iylah Farmery. He was the brother of Margaret Vetterly, Florida; Marion Reiwe, Texas; Pat White, New York; Darlene Duncan, Texas; Janet Fleming, Texas; Cliff Fleming, Nevada; Deb Day, Marion Center; and Rhonda Hazelwood, Texas.
He was a retired sheet metal worker and a member of Union Local 12. Jerry loved spending time farming and working at his sawmill.
He was a member of Pine Grove Church of God, Cherry Tree, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Monday, with Steve Lecorchick officiating. Committal will be in Thompson Cemetery.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.