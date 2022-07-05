Gerald Scott Brewer, 55, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh, after losing a nine-year battle with cancer and subsequent neurological issues.
The son of Ronald Eugene and Joyce (Potts) Brewer, he was born March 29, 1967, in Creekside.
Upon graduation from Marion Center High School in 1985, and after a short stint at Penn State University, he joined the United States Air Force. During his enlistment, he served in Florida, Korea, Utah and Kuwait before separating and returning to western Pennsylvania in 1999.
He was employed by Giant Eagle Headquarters in Pittsburgh as an IT manager for 22 years, until the return of cancer and the complications that led to disability and death.
Gerald was also a member of the Masonic Indiana Franklin Lodge 313. He was also active in Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, serving as elder and assisting with the music program. In mid-life, he taught himself to play guitar, banjo, mandolin and bass. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he recorded many songs that he shared with local congregations. His music will be cherished by family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife, Glenda (Risinger) Brewer, whom he married June 25, 1988; sons, Eric (Leanne) Brewer, Alex (Kendra Smith) and Ethan; sisters, Lori Roush (Scott Rummel), Leanne (Jamie) Smolinski and Ashley (James) Patterson; step-siblings, Katie (Mike) Recente and Adam Leczner (Alyssa Vermeulen); stepmothers, Pam (Dennis) Flynn and Kathy Brewer; in-laws Russ and Eulene Risinger and Randy and Karen Risinger; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding Gerald in death were his parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday with the funeral service immediately following in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Kathy Nice officiating.
Interment in the Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Shelocta Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, Shelocta, PA 15774; Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1470 Bethel Church Road, Indiana, PA 15701; or UPMC Cancer Research, 5889 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217.