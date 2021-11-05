Geraldine (Van Horn) Frye, 89, of Marion Center, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. She was born in Georgeville on March 30, 1932, to Norman C. and Effie (Lytle) Van Horn.
Jerry graduated from Marion Center High School in 1950. She drove school bus for the Marion Center School District for Fullington Auto Bus, where her husband Bill also worked. Jerry was a previous member of the National Association of Horseshoe Pitchers, the Marion Center Fireman’s Auxiliary, American Red Cross and the Presbyterian Church of Marion Center. Her hobbies included traveling in an RV across the country with her husband Bill and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting many baby blankets, reading, quilting, gardening and painting.
Surviving Jerry are her children, William (Charlotte) McKee, of Marion Center; Bonnie McCracken, of Mechanicsburg; Kimberly McCreary, of Indiana; and Kirby (Renee) McKee, of Marion Center. Her surviving extended family members, Gail Ann McKee and Crissy Horvitz, both of Pittsburgh, Sandy McKee and Millie Farley also survive. Jerry leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, Jerry was preceded in death by her husband, William Frye, who passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021; one son, Rick McKee; brother, Glenn Van Horn; and sisters Virginia Talley, Norma Jean Campbell and Lavona Brooks.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. A service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday for both Jerry and her husband Bill, who passed away six days before her. Their combined burial will be held at Marion Center Cemetery immediately following the service, where military honors will be accorded for Bill.