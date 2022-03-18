Geraldine “Gerry” Simpson, 83, of New Florence, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born Jan. 30, 1939, in Lincoln, Neb., she was the daughter of Clarence and Ellen (Erickson) Hakel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Cookie” Simpson; sisters, Marilyn Wiler, Lucille Carley and Cheryl Maxson; brother-in-law, Larry Wiler; and nephew, Gary Carley.
She is survived by her son, David “O.J.” Simpson and daughter, Laurie Balencic, both of New Florence; grandchildren Brody Simpson, New Florence, and Tressa Simpson, North Carolina; one great-granddaughter, A’Yanna; sister-in-law, Pam Bennett; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Gerry worked as a nurses aide at both Bethlen Home, Ligonier, and The Presbyterian Home, Johnstown, for many years. She enjoyed dining out, especially Mexican, shopping and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Gerry had a special bond with her grandson, Brody.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Dr. Richard Sweeney officiating. Interment will take place in Fairfield Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.