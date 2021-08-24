Geraldine M. Bonarrigo

Geraldine Marie Bonarrigo (born Zeigler), 95, of Blairsville and Ft. Myers, Fla., passed away surrounded by her family Friday evening, Aug. 20, 2021, at Forbes Hospital.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Russell J. Bonarrigo, and her sister, Grace Kaylor.
She was born Sept. 25, 1925, in Altoona, the daughter of Leroy and Elizabeth Zeigler (born Dively).
As a resident of Altoona, Indiana and Blairsville, Gerry lived her life to the fullest. She worked as a school teacher after graduating from the State Teachers College at Indiana, now Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Gerry later relocated to Indiana with her husband to start a Kaiser-Frazier dealership and then to Blairsville in 1955 to a newly-purchased Bonarrigo Ford franchise. Gerry and Russell ran the franchise together for more than 50 years.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Blairsville and a charter member for 65 years of the Indiana chapter of the Quota International Club. Gerry pursued an avid interest in genealogy, becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. When not cheering on the Penn State Football team and enjoying the Blue Band, she could be found dancing with the Indiana Ballroom Dance Club or Stompers Line Dancing Club, golfing with her children and grandchildren or just appreciating opera or a good book. Following her retirement, she and her husband wintered in Ft. Myers, Fla.
Above all else she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her five daughters and son, Diane (Eugene) Meier, of Blairsville; Rosanne (Michael) Henigin, of Blairsville; Patricia Bonarrigo, of Blairsville; Kathie (Dan) Mantine, of Frederick, Md.; Russell (Suzanne) Bonarrigo, of Blairsville; and Gerrie (Michael) Bonarrigo, of Carmel, Ind.; and six grandchildren, Cmdr. Russell (Jessica) Meier, of Chesapeake, Va.; Christopher Meier, of Delmont; Dr. Angelina Meier, of Bridgeville; Erin Marie Henigin, of Belleville, Mich.; Michael (Tammy) Henigin, of Bentonville, Ark.; and Isabel Bonarrigo-Burton, of Carmel, Ind.; and five great-grandchildren, Jeffery, Jacob and Joshua Meier, of Chesapeake, Va., and Ava Rose and Luca Henigin, of Bentonville, Ark.
As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the First United Methodist Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717, in Gerry’s memory.
