Geraldine May Shirley

Geraldine May (Newhouse) Shirley, 89, of Homer City, the matriarch of our family, went in peace at home with her family and friends surrounding her bedside on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1931, in Derry Township.
Geraldine was wedded on March 18, 1947, to Alvie Shirley, who died in 1975.
She was a housewife for most of her life, taking great pride in her flower beds, making baked goods from scratch, decorating for the holidays, which she took very seriously, and babysitting a number of her grandchildren. She was an immense Elvis fan and avid attendee at his tribute shows. She enjoyed dancing and a good party. She’ll be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know Gerry/Mom/Nanny.
Survivors include her son, Ronald Shirley, and his wife, Lisa, of Homer City; her daughter, Cindy Deyarmin, and her husband, Rich, of Homer City; sister Margaret Hilliard, of Hillsdale; grandchildren Jimmy, Ronald, Donald, Dan, Donna, Richard, Melissa, Ronnie, Candy, Crystal, Matthew and Courtney; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was the daughter of the late Andrew Steel Newhouse and Myrtle (Gray) Newhouse, of Derry Township, just outside of Blairsville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Newhouse, and his wife Junie; sons Alvie E. Shirley and Richard Shirley and his wife, Donna; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. At 2 p.m. we will proceed to Blairsville Cemetery for a graveside service. Dr. JonPaul Price will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required in the funeral home.