Geraldine Shirey, 82, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, while at The Gardens at Indiana.
The daughter of Orrie and Mallie (Patterson) Keith, she was born Sept. 12, 1939, in Green Township.
Geraldine was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. She attended Marion Center United Methodist Church. Geraldine will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda L. Shirey, of Indiana; Barbara Ann (William) Johnston, of Marion Center; and Brenda J. (Brett) Tyger, of Creekside; grandchildren William A. Johnston, of Marion Center; Amanda M. (Kevin) Duncan, of Marion Center; Nicole A. Tyger, Las Vegas, Nev.; and Nathanial R. Tyger, of Clarion; great-grandsons Lucas, Isaac and Levi Duncan, all of Marion Center; sisters Helen Kessler, of Home, and Shirley Overman, of Lovejoy; brothers Roy (Viola) Keith, of Cherry Tree, and Sheldon (Edna) Keith, of Cherry Tree; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Shirey Jr.; brother Michael Henry Keith; and sisters Gaye Lloyd, Ruth Rice and Sadie Keith.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with a funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating.
Interment will follow in Marion Center Cemetery.