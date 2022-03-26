Gerard Bendle “Gerry” Moore, 69, of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home.
The son of Reed Bryant and Corrine Bessie (Steward) Moore, he was born Sept. 24, 1952, in Latrobe.
Gerry graduated from Derry Area High School, Class of 1971, and worked for Sun Pipeline until his retirement.
He loved the Steelers, watching boxing and wrestling, was an avid news watcher and followed his children’s sports activities.
Surviving are his children, Cherise Offley, of Victorville, Calif.; Stephanie Kelley, of New Castle; Cee Jay Moore, of Pittsburgh; and Gerard Christopher Reed Moore, of Arizona; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Reed Moore (Earnestine), of Greensburg; a sister, Eunice P. Oglesby, of Latrobe; aunt, D. Lavona Williams, of Blairsville; uncle, Henry Ronald Steward, of Greensburg; girlfriend, Sylvia Rhines; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Samson Barnes; a brother, Christopher Moore; and a sister, Linda Darnell Turnage.
A graveside service will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville, with Pastor Tim Fair officiating.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
