Dr. German Martinez-Eskenasy, 81, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
A son of German Martinez and Victoria Eskenasy, he was born Feb. 3, 1940, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Dr. Martinez-Eskenasy moved to Germany in 1968 to study neuropathology. Following his studies there, he moved to Washington, D.C., to continue his education at Howard University, while also completing his first year of residency of pathology at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
He continued his residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center Baltimore.
In 1976 he accepted a scholarship at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. In 1981, he came to Indiana to work at Torrance State Hospital as a pathologist, until his retirement in 2005.
He is survived by his wife, Josefina (Meschede) Martinez-Eskenasy, of Indiana; two children, Antonio Martinez-Eskenasy and his wife Monica, of Pittsburgh, and Rodrigo Martinez-Eskenasy and his wife, Rebecca, of Monterey, Calif.; and six grandchildren, Ian, Ryan, Ayrton, Amelia, Caleb and Eleanor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Olga Martinez-Eskenasy.
There is no visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.