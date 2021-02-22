Gertrude Arlene (Getty) Siverd, 84, of Commodore, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home.
She was born on March 22, 1936, in Aultman. She was the daughter of Todd and Blanche (McKee) Getty.
Arlene was a 1955 graduate of the Homer-Center High School.
She was a devoted member of Diamondville United Methodist Church for many years. She loved to visit and spend time with family and friends. Arlene also loved to spend time with her grandsons, John and Justin. She had always been a very loving and kind, caring person.
Arlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, John Gilbert Siverd; her parents, Todd and Blanche Getty; one sister, Patty Ball; and one brother, Richard Getty.
She will be missed by her son, Dennis and wife Diane, of Commodore; two grandsons, John (Kaitie), of Colver, and Justin, of Commodore (Heather, of Saint Benedict); great-grandson, Dawson, of Colver; sister, Barbara Boyer (Bob), of Indiana; sisters-in-law, Joanne Getty, of Kent, and Carol Siverd, of Clymer; and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Hospice VNA for all the care and support. We would also like to thank Heather Harbirge, Desiree Campbell, Delsa Smith, Loren Heinz and Alta Miller for the love and care you gave to Arlene.
All services will be private for the family on Tuesday. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Siverd family. Face masks and social distancing are required.
