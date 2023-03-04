Gertrude E. “Trudi” (Lang) Moshier, 94, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home in Indiana, where the personnel at Rose Haven had cared for her as though she was a member of their own families. She will be deeply missed by her own family and those who came to know her.
Trudi was the daughter of Michael and Margaretta (Herrmann) Lang. She was born Nov. 2, 1928, in Flushing, N.Y. She grew up in Flushing with her brother, Henry.
After high school, Trudi went to live in Germany and worked as a secretary for the U.S. Army, where she met and married her husband Bill in Viernheim, Germany. They spent the next 31 years together living on military bases in Italy and Germany, as well as in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. They eventually settled in Indiana, where she worked as a secretary for the American Lung Association and Saint Bernard’s Catholic School.
Over her lifetime, she taught religious classes to both children and adults who wanted to be a part of the Catholic Church. She loved her faith, which was the foundation of her life.
Trudi was a talented artist who enjoyed painting wildflowers when she was younger, and later in life, she sewed quilts she shared with others and painted religious icons that can be found in churches around the world. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed being outdoors planting flowers and vegetables in her gardens to share with others.
Trudi is survived by three sons, Patrick Moshier, Kevin Moshier and Bill (Donna) Moshier; two daughters, Michele (Scott) Gibson and Margaret (Ralph) Weeks; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Trudi was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sgt. William A. Moshier; five infant children; a brother, Henry Lang; and her daughters-in-law Jane Moshier and Cathy Moshier.
The family will welcome friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Indiana, with Father Richard N. Owens, OFM, CAP as celebrant. Burial will take place in Saint Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Trudi’s wishes were to have donations in her memory be made to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns at: Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57 (2101 Manor Drive) Loretto, PA 15940, or online at www.lorettocarmel.org.
