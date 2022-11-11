Gertrude Mae Bressler, 62, of Delmont, formerly of Cookport, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
The daughter of the late William and Louise (Wetzel) McDivitt, she was born January 23, 1960, in Indiana.
Gert was a 1977 graduate of Purchase Line High School. Her employment history included eight years at Campus Sportswear, school bus driver for Marion Center Area School District for six years, and bartender for 40 years, where she met her extended family whom she loved dearly. She married her husband, Franklin, in 1981 and was wed for 13 years.
Gert was known for having a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She had a laugh that was contagious and a personality that drew everyone to her. She would be there to listen, laugh, love, cry and would always have a dinner prepared. Her jokes were quick, but her love was forever. She will live on in all her family and friends. Gert will be remembered as a fun loving and caring woman who loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, fishing, gardening and cheering for the Steelers.
Surviving are her mother, Louise McDivitt and her companion, Earl Prugh, of Clymer; two children, Belinda Bressler Pierce and husband Carl Jr., of Delmont, and Douglas Bressler, of Alabama; stepchildren, Franklin Bressler Jr., of Phoenix, Ariz.; Daniel (Julie) Bressler, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; William “Bill” (Dawn) Bressler, of Seward; Andrew Bressler and his companion, Theresa Rutter, of Latrobe; Yvette Pierce, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and Kelli (Randy) Allmendinger, of Indiana; grandchildren, Abagail Pierce and Heidi Gray, of Delmont; brothers, Richard (Kelly) McDivitt, of Mahaffey, and Russell McDivitt and his companion, Debbie Blystone, of Cherry Tree; sister, Leta Mary (Toby) Riner, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and her pet bird, Chucky.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Doug Johnson officiating.
The family would like to thank ViaQuest Hospice for the loving care of their compassionate staff who truly became family.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to be made to the American Cancer Society or donate blood to the American Red Cross in honor of Gertrude Bressler.