Gertrude Yvonne Petro, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
She was born Dec. 24, 1935, in Indiana, to Manus and Savannah (Lowman) Geisel.
Gertrude married her first husband, David Kline, in February 1950, who passed away at an early age. She found love again and married Alex Petro on Dec. 31, 1960, who preceded her in death in 2020.
Gert was known for her giving nature, infectious smile, warm heart and cooking skills. Her Christmas cookies, homemade pizza bread and meatballs were well loved by family and friends. She loved her Siamese cats and her puppy Sasha, who accompanied her the last few years. She was active in her church where she loved working with children during Sunday school. She had a love for country music, especially Conway Twitty, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. When she showed up to an event she was the sharpest dressed and most beautiful woman in the room.
She held many jobs over the years from Hills Department Store to cleaning Oakland Hall and Breezedale on Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s campus. Through those years she became many college students’ adopted grandma and she taught many of them how to drive.
Her time was also spent raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren.
Gertrude is survived by her daughters Donna (Robert) Bednarik and Sharon Petro. She was affectionately known as Gram by her surviving grandchildren: Erik (Kathy) Wyland, Amanda (Carlton) Myatt, Wendell Petro, Brandy (Jerry) Cordero-Irizarry, Stacey (Derek) Rosado and Taylor Kline. Gert is survived by her nine great-grandchildren. She is also remembered by her sister, Roberta Learn, and caregiver, Missy Adams.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Petro; her sons; Ralph Kline, David Kline and Michael Kline; grandson, Michael Kline; brothers: Delmont, George, James, Edward and Frank; and sisters; Lola Prokay, Anne Upberg and Florence Geisel.
