Gil Frick, 84, of Clymer, is rejoicing in heaven after going home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from the Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown.
The son of Charles and Christine (Ankele) Frick, he was born May 7, 1936, in Philadelphia.
Gil served during peacetime in the U.S. Army as a Specialist Fourth Grade. He was stationed overseas in Germany. He served from Aug. 13, 1959, to Aug. 2, 1961, with his last duty assignment occurring with the 59th Sig Co APO34.
On Dec. 7, 1957, Gil wed the former Mary Lou (Greene), and they shared over 62 years of marriage together prior to her death on Jan. 16, 2020.
He attended Purchase Line Church of the Brethren. Gil retired following a career as a bank timelock specialist with Diebold. His memberships included the American Legion Post 222 in Clymer; the Indiana Franklin Lodge 313; and the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, USA — Rite of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite. His fellow Masonic members from the Indiana Lodge will be conducting a private Masonic service for Gil’s immediate family.
Gil thoroughly loved to travel. His journeys took him to 48 states, all the provinces in Canada, Mexico and throughout Europe and the Caribbean. He is survived by his son, Clifford Gilbert Frick and wife Mary Pat, of Elizabethtown; his two granddaughters: Hope Emily Reginella and husband Jonathan; and Paige Maureen Lenker and husband Jeremiah; and great-grandson, Arlo James Lenker; and his sister, Doris Peters, of Elizabethtown.
Gil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lou, and his brother, Charles Frick.
On Saturday, family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Purchase Line Church of the Brethren, 3711 Purchase Line Road, Clymer. An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held at the church immediately following the visitation with Dr. Douglas Greene officiating. Kindly wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment will be at Ruffner Cemetery, Tanoma Road, Clymer, with military honors accorded by members of the U.S. Army and the Clymer American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Gil may be made to the Center for Parent/Youth Understanding, P.O. Box 414, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Gil’s guestbook and share a condolence message.