Gilbert Joseph Zilner, 84, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He was born in New Kensington to Joseph and Wilhelmina (Orben) Zilner.
He was the husband of Joan (Raimondo) Zilner, whom he married in 1963.
He is also survived by his children, Christina (John) Henry, of Downingtown; Mark (Cathleen) Zilner, of Indiana; Michael Zilner, of Moon Township; and Cathleen Zilner, of Cleveland, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Andrew and Amanda Henry and Braylon, Paige, Lauren and Hayden Zilner.
His sister, Nancy (John) Weir, of Greensburg, and brother, Ronald (Maureen) Zilner, of Natrona Heights, also survive him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gretchen, and daughter-in-law, Cindy Zilner.
Gilbert was a devout Catholic and member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Indiana.
Gib began his work career at the Arnold Drug Store at age 15 and graduated from Duquesne University School of Pharmacy in 1960. He worked as a manager at Thrift Drug in Indiana and Kittanning.
He purchased Diamond Drug store in 1970 and was a visionary in the industry by serving nursing homes and correctional facilities throughout the nation. The corner drug store grew to several locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio to become the nation’s largest family-owned pharmacy.
Proud moments in his career occurred when he and his wife, Joan, were the first husband and wife to be awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Duquesne School of Pharmacy, then later the Century Club Distinguished Alumni Award from Duquesne University. In 2017, they were inducted into the inaugural class of the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame.
He was involved in a variety of organizations, including the Aging Services Board for 40 years, serving as president for two terms; the Indiana County Airport Authority; the Knights of Columbus; American Society of Consultant Pharmacists; National Community Pharmacy Alliance; Pennsylvania Pharmaceutical Association; and the Safari Club International.
He was an avid big game hunter who traveled the world on hunting expeditions. He received several awards from the Safari Club International for his trophy game.
Gib’s greatest accomplishment was being a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he frequently commented on how blessed his life has been. He loved and appreciated his employees, realizing he had a successful business because of them. He loved his business and worked up until one month before his death, even during his chemotherapy treatments.
His family hopes you remember him for God’s gifts of humor, generosity, friendliness and kindness. Please carry on his memory by making this a kinder, more loving world.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A Blessing Service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Indiana. Interment to follow in the St. Bernard Mausoleum, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ICCAP, Angels’ Wings Program, 827 Water St., Suite 101, Indiana, PA 15701, https://www.angelswingsprogram.com/donate.php, or to St. Bernard Regional Catholic School, 300 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to order flowers, sign the online guestbook or make a donation in Gilbert’s name to the above charities.