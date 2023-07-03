Gilbert Leroy Long, 79, of Saltsburg, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, while a patient at Scenery Hill Manor.
The son of Gilbert Paul and Geraldine (McQueeney) Long, he was born Dec. 11, 1943, in Spangler.
Leroy was a graduate of Purchase Line High School and a member of the Indiana LDS church. He was employed as an auto parts salesman.
In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to country music, watching documentaries and exploring family history. Leroy will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Janette; children: Laurie (Butch) Butterworth, North Carolina; Gilly (Crystal) Long, San Antonio; Lori Hulland, Peoria, Ariz.; Harold (Natalie) Minerd, Killeen, Texas; Anthony Minerd; Christopher Minerd, Masontown; and William (Janice) Minerd, Robinson; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Gardner, Pine Flats.
Preceding Leroy in death were his parents; a son, Lonnie; a brother, Leonard; a sister, Louella Powell; and a half-brother, Michael.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An addition hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday with funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment will be in Uniontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana, PA 15701, to assist with funeral expenses.
