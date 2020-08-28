Gina M. Lehman

Gina Marie (Marano) Lehman, 46, of Homer City, died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in her home.
She was the daughter of Salvatore Marano and Elizabeth (Pagliaro) Marano; she was born in Indiana, on Sept. 6, 1973.
Gina was a graduate of Homer Center High School, Class of 1991. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, specializing in child development; at IUP she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She was also a member of the Indiana Quota Club, Family Promise Board, the Homer City Borough Council, Indiana County Federation of Democratic Women and actively volunteered with the American Red Cross.
She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Marano, of Indiana; two children, Joseph W. Lehman, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Phoenix E. Lehman, of Homer City; her beloved dog, Holly; and a sister, Angeline Marano, of North Hero, Vt.
She was preceded in death by her father and maternal grandparents, Angeline and Joseph Pagliaro.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.