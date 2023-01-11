Ginger L. Clawson, 86, Bolivar, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village.
She was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Johnstown, a daughter of William H. “Bill” and Dorothy V. “Dot” (Cline) Stewart.
Ginger was a 1954 graduate from United High School. After graduation, she married the love of her life, J.R. Clawson, on April 22, 1957. Ginger worked as a Bell Telephone operator before 1962 and retired from K-Mart in Indiana in 1998. She was a member of Bolivar United Presbyterian Church.
She loved going to and watching NASCAR races, spending her winters in Clearwater, Fla., and car cruises. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She could be found sitting in her favorite spot on her patio.
Ginger enjoyed cooking and keeping a spotless house. She was well known around town for her lasagna, potato salad and her desserts. She liked using her laptop and doing emails, recipes and Facebook.
Ginger will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons: Keith W. Clawson and wife Linda F., of Monroeville, and Kirk A. Clawson, of Lancaster; grandchildren: Brandi DeRoo (Shane), of Jackson, Mich., and Kayla Clawson (fiancé Ian Rowell), of Lancaster; granddaughter-in-law, Tyasia (Striver) Clawson, of Mount Joy; and great-grandson, Maverick Clawson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bruce “J.R.” Clawson; grandson, Kirk Clawson Jr.; and sisters: Billie Stewart and Sandra (Robert) Stoner.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence, as well as from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor James Sunseri officiating. Future interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ginger’s memory may be made to VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
