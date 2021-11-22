Gladys Ann Hullenbaugh Hopkins, 74, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
She was born Wednesday, Nov. 12, 1947, in New Salem, the daughter of Steve DeSimone and Virginia Hullenbaugh Sharon.
Before her retirement, she was employed as a nurse’s aide by the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana for over 25 years. She loved listening to music, socializing, shopping and cooking and baking.
She is survived by two brothers, Leonard Sharon, of Homer City, and Ernie Sharon, of New Alexandria; and her sister, Diane Sharon, of Saltsburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends Tuesday in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, from 4 to 6 p.m. Services will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Interment will be held in Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.
To view and send online condolences visit www. corridonifuneralhomes.com.