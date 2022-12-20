Gladys Belle Lydick, 84, of Clymer, will be celebrating Christmas this year with our Lord Jesus. She went to Heaven on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The eldest of 10 children, Gladys was born on April 1, 1938, in Indiana to Roy and Flora (Hullenbaugh) Lydick.
Gladys was known for her wonderful personality and her love of cooking and baking. Every year at Christmas, she was in the kitchen baking a batch of raisin-filled cookies. She loved her family and wasn’t happy unless she was doing something for someone else.
Gladys was a liver transplant survivor, having received her new liver on Feb. 10, 1994. She lived a full and productive life for 28 years until her recent cancer diagnosis.
She will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, George Lydick, of Penn Run; Christina Kyrouac and husband Ken, of Bourbonnais, Ill.; Roger Lydick and wife Rose, of Clymer; Raymond Lydick and wife Pat, of Indiana; and Dorothy Harbrige and husband Bob, of Commodore. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Goldie Lydick; brother, Thomas Lydick; infant sister, Barbara Ann; and another infant sister.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. next Wednesday, Dec. 28, with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Clymer. Pastor Kim Betz will officiate.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may offered by visiting rbfh.net.