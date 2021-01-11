Gladys Carol Anderson, 85, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the home of her son.
Born May 8, 1935, in Burnside Township, Clear-field County, she was the daughter of Benjamin Earl and Mary (Wilson) Leamer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Clawson; and second husband, Richard “Dick” Anderson; brothers, Benjamin Earl Jr., Alvin and Harry Leamer; and sisters, Jean Sheriff and Isabell Deyarmin.
She is survived by her son, George (Lynette) Clawson Jr., Indiana; granddaughters, Shannon Walker and Laurie Shearer; step-grandchildren, Matthew Fulmer, Shawna Stanley and Kate Falisec; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hannah Shearer and Alexander Walker. She is also survived by her brothers, John and Ray Leamer; and sister, Lois Misner.
Gladys was formerly employed by Carol Ann Fashions. She attended Marion Center Presbyterian Church.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.
If planning to attend, please adhere to COVID guides by wearing masks and social distancing.
Interment will take place in Uniontown Cemetery.