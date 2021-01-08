Gladys Carol Anderson, 85, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the home of her son.
Born May 8, 1935, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, she was the daughter of Benjamin
Earl and Mary (Wilson) Leamer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Clawson; and second husband, Richard “Dick” Anderson; brothers, Benjamin Earl Jr., Alvin and Harry Leamer; and sisters, Jean Sheriff and Isabell Deyarmin.
She is survived by her son, George (Lynette) Clawson Jr., Indiana; granddaughters, Shannon Walker and Laurie Shearer; step-grandchildren, Matthew Fulmer, Shawna Stanley and Kate Falisec; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hannah Shearer and Alexander Walker. She is also survived by her brothers, John and Ray Leamer; and sister, Lois Misner.
Gladys was formerly employed by Carol Ann Fashions. She attended Marion Center Presbyterian Church.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.
If planning to attend, please adhere to COVID guides by wearing masks and social distancing.
Interment will take place in Uniontown Cemetery.