Gladys G “Gerri” Toth, 94, of Seward, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Westmont Woods, Johnstown.
Born Feb. 16, 1928, in Seward, she was the daughter of Harold and Elda (Deyarmin) Fox.
Gerri was a member of Seward United Methodist Church and a past president of the Seward VFW #7022 Ladies Auxiliary. She was retired from Cambria Residential Services and the Glosser Bros. cafeteria.
She is survived by her sisters, Vivian Douglas, of South Fork, and Freelove Craig, of Seward; sister-in-law, Diana Fox, of Seward; granddaughter, Sharin McGinnis; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends Michelle Bouch and Emma Brendlinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Wayne McGinnis and Steve Toth; sons, Dennis “Red” and Ron McGinnis; grandchildren, Michael McGinnis and Rebecca Baird; sister, Donna McGinnis; and brothers, Robert and William Fox.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jon A. Meese Funeral Home, Seward. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Seward United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Hamley officiating. Interment will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the personal care staff and skilled nursing unit at Westmont Woods for Gerri’s care, and also Ascera Care Hospice.
