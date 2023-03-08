Gladys Jane Seger (Dusty), 82, of Home, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Smyrna, Del.
The daughter of Perry C. and Grace Kellar, she was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Sagamore.
She had been employed by Robertshaw and IUP Dining Services. Her hobbies included bingo and playing cards with friends and family. She also enjoyed spending time in the casino.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Glenn Seger; children Curtis D. Seger (wife Becky) and Richard T. Seger (wife Nancy); three grandsons, Kyle, Nicholas and Alex; and her siblings, Jerry Kellar and Robert Kellar.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Charles, Kenneth, Earl and Jack Kellar, and a sister, Joyce Troup.
Services will be private at the request of the family.
