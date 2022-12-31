Gladys L. Parsons

Gladys L. Harmon-Parsons, 90, passed away Dec. 26, 2022.
Gladys was born in Indiana and had been an area resident all her life. She worked at Marshall’s Dept. Store and Ritzman Pharmacy. She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and VFW Post 1066.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mike; and son Michael.
She is survived by her daughters Carol Doyle (Emmett McGee) and Brenda (Dan) Delagrange; grandchildren Vanessa Duggan, Melissa Murphy, Patricia Pratt and Avery and Rylee Delagrange; six great-grandchildren; and sister Irene Rankin.
A funeral service for Gladys will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home, Barberton. Burial to follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Calling hours are Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.
To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.