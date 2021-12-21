Gladys M. McIntire, 93, of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Indiana, passed away at her daughter’s home on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1928, in Dora, Jefferson County, to Ralph E. and Hilda (Hillwig) Bell. Gladys enjoyed bingo, roller skating, shopping and eating out.
Gladys is survived by her daughters, Linda Adams-Monroe, of Niles, Ohio, and Diane (Raymond) Cannistra, of Warren, Ohio; son, Donald (Beth) McIntire, of Raleigh, N.C.; grandson, Casey Adams, of Niles, Ohio; granddaughters, Maggie and Allie McIntire, of Raleigh, N.C.; great-grandson, Trevor (Sonya) White, of Southington, Ohio; step-grandson, Thomas Monroe, of Niles, Ohio; grandson-in-law, Jon Anders, of Springhill, Tenn.; sisters, Alberta Byron, of Florida, and Shirley LaRicca, of Cleveland, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Nancy Barker, of Kittanning.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. McIntire; granddaughter, Crissy Anders; brothers, George, Jack and Robert Bell; sister, Doretha (Sis) Shelly; and son-in-law, Thomas Monroe.
Friends will be received by the family on Thursday from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.