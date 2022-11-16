Gladys Marlene Foltz, 88, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, due to age-related complications.
She was born on April 2, 1934, in East Mahoning Township. During her life, she enjoyed making a home in the Marion Center area, graduating from Marion Center High School in 1953. Shortly afterwards, she married and had two girls, Sandra and Cynthia. They built a home in the area where the girls were raised and which still sits in a lovely location on Route 85 to this day.
Later in life, she made her home in Florida where she obtained her cosmetology license and for many years enjoyed working in the Sunshine State. “Marlene” (as many knew her) also enjoyed creating art and baking and was a dedicated member of the Jehovah’s Witness congregation of Indiana. In the final decades of her life, she returned to western Pennsylvania to be near longtime friends and family, specifically her dear sister, Violet.
Gladys is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Kuhta (Thomas), of Indiana, and Cynthia Steele, of Pittsburgh; her granddaughter, Jessica Neese (Michael); grandchildren, Colton and Gabriella, of Home; Cathy J. Skinner Waugaman (Bill), of Elderton; and her former spouse, Harold B. Steele, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen L. Hamiliton Foltz; her father, Homer T. Foltz; her sister, Violet J. Foltz Skinner; her brother-in-law, Ronald Skinner; and her nephew, Ronnie Skinner.
The family is making private funeral arrangements.